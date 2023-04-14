Boot Full of Loot: the Rules

Boot Full of Loot
Contest rules
On 4/14/23, a specific amount of cash was placed in the Boot. The specific amount is unknown to the public, but has a minimum value of $102.10, and a maximum value of $1,021.00. That amount was counted and verified by Shelton and Associates, CPA. A letter verifying the exact amount has been placed with the Boot, and an identical letter is on file at the offices of Shelton and Associates,CPA.
Willie 102 listeners are invited to visit sponsor locations during hours when the Boot is on display, and write down a guess as to the amount contained in the Boot. Guesses can be made in increments of one cent, in a range between $102.10 and $1021.00.
After the final guesses are made, all entries will be sent to Shelton and Associates, CPA, where winner(s) will be verified. The person(s) who guess the exact amount, or whose guess comes closest to the amount, win that cash prize. Winner(s) will be announced July 5th 2023
- You must be 18 or older to enter.
- Limit one guess per person per day at each sponsor location.
- Incomplete or illegible entries will be discarded.
- In the case of a tie, the cash amount will be divided equally among all verified winners.
- Prize winner(s) will be responsible for any fees or taxes incurred by winning. Prize is not transferable.
- Employees of Bristol Broadcasting, contest sponsors, and their immediate families are not eligible to win.
- Bristol Broadcasting reserves the right to use winners’ names, likenesses, and/or voices for promotional purposes.
- No purchase necessary.
- Other restrictions may apply. Contest may be altered or cancelled at any time.
