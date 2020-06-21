Abundant Living Sundays Traci Lawrence and Dr. Jeff

Your Classic Country Willie 102 brings you Abundant Living on Sundays. It is a program that will help you get through the difficulties in life and is hosted by Traci Lawrence and her husband, “Dr. Jeff”. Abundant Living offers Bible based tips and encouragement to help you develop wholeness in life. The program also features Christian music by your favorite country artists. Share in Abundant Living, Sundays 7am to 9am on Willie 102. If you’d like to sponsor the show or have comments contact us at drjeff@wkyq.com
