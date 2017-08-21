«

Willie 102 welcomes The Van-Dells September 23rd to the Ky Opry

The Van- Dell are coming to the Kentucky Opry September 23rd!  They are the nation’s #1 50’s and 60’s Rock and Roll tribute show, they have been entertaining audiences for 41 years with their unique blend of comedy, choreography, and tight harmonies. The Van-Dells have been called “The 3 Stooges set to music” with a fun show that’s good for the whole family and they’ll play all of your favorite hits from Doo-Wop classics to Elvis and everything in between there’s something for everyone to enjoy.  See the promo video further down our page on WILLIE TUBE!

Call The Kentucky Opry at 270-527-3869 for ticket information or go to kentuckyopry.com