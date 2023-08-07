The Rowdy Outlaw Music Party at Beacon Dragway August 25th 6pm-11pm

We’re having a Rowdy Outlaw Music Party and you’re invited! All your rowdy friends are coming over that night! August 25th RAIN or SHINE 6pm to 11pm at Beacon Dragway, 4460 Shemwell Lane Paducah, KY 42003. Catch Annabel Whitledge, Chandler “Rowdy’ Roberts, Michael Paul Castleberry a.k.a. Chili Dawg, Wayd Wood, Timmy Perdue and Stephen Wurth and the Mudflaps all on the WFO Trailers Stage! So polish your boots, grab your favorite hat, bring your chair and we will see YOU there at the Rowdy Outlaw Music Party! Tickets are only $25 each. Get your tickets by clicking here, and add your email to the “what’s it for” line and you will receive ticket confirmation! You can also get tickets from Dr. Jeff whenever you see him! Primative Camping is available too for only $20.. And you’ll have the Best Chicken Strips this side of the Mississippi in the Horsepower Cafe, along with hamburgers, adult beverages and lots more great food! Gates open at 5pm, show starts at 6pm So gather your kin, call up your friends, and let’s turn the night into a rip-roarin’ good time!
