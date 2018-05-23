THE EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE FEATURING THE ZMED BROTHERS June 16, 2018
Brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed have teamed up with Burleigh Drummond and developed The Everly Brothers Experience. This show celebrates the pivotal sounds of The Everly Brothers music with enthusiastic crowds all across the US and overseas in iconic clubs, theaters, performing arts centers, casinos, ballrooms, and coliseums. The Zmeds say, “We are not impersonators, Our aim is to honor the aesthetics of their iconic sound and honor their unique place in music history all while having a little fun telling our own personal story,” and they do just that. Growing up with a father, (Adrian Zmed) as a traveling singer/dancer/actor (Grease 2 Bachelor Party, T.J. Hooker), and a mother (Barbara) as a second grade teacher in a suburb of Los Angeles, the Zmed Brothers continually strive to pay homage to their roots by always infusing an instinctual blend of entertainment (a la Smothers Brothers) and contextual education in their performance.
From 1957 to 1962 The Everly brothers sold more than 35 million records and had 35 billboard top -100 singles, 26 in the top 40, and still to this day, carry the record for most billboard charting hits of any American Duo. there success at that time, was only rivaled by Elvis. The Bird Dogs and The Zmed Brothers are absolutely thrilled to be able to contribute to a cause that supports the recognition and preservation of the intimate origins of America’s greatest Rock ‘n’ Roll singing sibling duo.
For tickets call the Opry box office after 10am Monday thru Saturday at (270) 527-3869 or follow the link.
https://tickets.kentuckyopry.com/VenueBrowser?sid=114
