Save on two day tickets to Hot August Blues Now!

Willie 102 is gearing up for the 27th Annual Kenlake Hot August Blues Festival on Friday, August 25th & Saturday, August 26th at the Kenlake State Park Amphitheater in Aurora! Enjoy live music from some of the best blues musicians in the country! And right now, you can save ten dollars when you purchase your two-day tickets online! Click here to buy two-day tickets for only $30! You’d better hurry: you must purchase your two-day tickets by Monday, July 31st to take advantage of these savings. Tickets to the Kenlake Hot August Blues Festival are also on sale at Kenlake State Park Lodge and Kaylee’s Farmhouse Restaurant in Aurora, James’ Barber Shop in Benton, Cellar Door Wine and Spirits in Draffenville, Music One in Murray, and Unga Bunga Music in Paducah We’ll see you there, with Willie 102!
