Rockabilly Revival Carson Center April 7th

Imagine being at a concert with Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins all on stage. It would be an unbelievable experience. The Rockabilly Revival is like hopping in a time machine and getting the opportunity to see something people would dream of seeing later. Producers searched the country high and low to find the best of the best. When you see this show you will be blown away with how authentic it feels. The tribute artist aren’t just good, they are considered the best! This will be the closest thing you will ever experience to seeing these artists in a live performance.
These four artists all recorded at Sun Records in Memphis. Sam Phillips made them famous. They each became legends. When they all got together to record, they were called the Million Dollar Quartet.
Shawn Barker becomes Johnny Cash. Fluke Holland, Johnny Cash’s drummer for 40 years said, “Shawn looks and sounds like John… it’s amazing.”
Lance Lipinski has portrayed “The Killer” all over the United States as part of “The Million Dollar Quartet.” He not only plays like Jerry Lee Lewis, but he brings the stage presence of Jerry Lee to the show. It will blow you away.
Travis Daggett is a musician that has performed all over the USA, in various musicals and plays including playing Carl Perkins in the Million Dollar Quartet. Travis brings the legendary sound of “Blue Suede Shoes” and Carl Perkins to life.
The ladies will scream when Cody Ray Slaughter takes the stage as Elvis Presley. He was voted the best young Elvis by The Elvis Presley Enterprises and performs as Elvis in the Broadway hit Million Dollar Quartet in Vegas and all over the USA.
The Rockabilly Revival is a 2 hour power packed trip back in time. This is a concert, not a musical. This event will be as close as it gets to seeing Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley on stage at the same time in concert. It’s amazing!
