News Reporter Job opening

News Reporter for 94.3 FM WKYX and WestKentuckyStar.com in Paducah, KY. Previous journalism experience or training is preferred. Send your resume including former supervisor’s contact information along with three original local stories to jobs@wkyx.com. F/T, salary plus benefits. Bristol Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer that hires without regard to race, age, gender or national origin.
Bristol Broadcasting Company is a stable, debt free company that has been under the same family ownership since the 1950’s. It has a history of being loyal to employees, many of whom have been on board for long tenures – some more than 30 years! The company offers health insurance, 401K and paid vacations. BBC operates in three markets : Tri-Cities (Johnson City – Kingsport – Bristol) TN (4 fm’s/1 am); Charleston, WV (3 fm’s/2 am’s); and Paducah, KY (8 fm’s/4 am’s.) (5/21/2021)
Keep Up With Willie