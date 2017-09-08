Murray Ice Cream Festival Sept 8th and 9th!

Willie 102 wants you to attend the 2017 Murray Ice Cream Festival, Friday evening September 9th & Saturday, September 10th at Murray’s Court Square! Friday night at 5 p.m. it’s Murray Bank Night with Murray Main Street. Enjoy inflatables, bungee jumping and other kids activities; All Children’s Activities are FREE ON FRIDAY, thanks to The Murray Bank) the Murray Bank Scooper Bowl supporting Calloway County charitable organizations, and this year’s FREE outdoor movie “Minions”, sponsored by Celebrations Events & Tents! Then on Saturday, FREE Kroger Brand Ice Cream from noon until 4 p.m.! The FREE Metal Mafia/Ratoberfest cruise-in car show, I Scream Karaoke, Recording Artist Arista Manning in concert, the kids activities and lots more! The 2017 Murray Ice Cream Festival, sponsored by Kroger Brand Ice Cream, Dwain Taylor Chevrolet, Murray Main Street and Willie 102
