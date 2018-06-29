Moe Bandy comes to the Kentucky Opry July 21st

Moe Bandy is one of America’s all-time leading classic country music Artists/Performers…and he’s coming to the Kentucky Opry July 21st
Moe’s long string of hits include “Bandy The Rodeo Clown”, “Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life”, “Till I’m Too Old To Die young”, “Americana”, “It’s A Cheatin’ Situation”, “Just good Ol’ Boys”, “Barstool Mountain”, “I Cheated Me Right Out of You”, “I Just Started Hatin’ Cheatin’ Songs Today”, “Rodeo Romeo”, “You Haven’t Heard the Last of Me”, “Holding The Bag” And dozens of other chart-toppers. Whether writing, recording new songs or travelling the world performing. Moe keeps one of the busiest schedules in show business. Some of his noteworthy accomplishments are: 10 # 1 Hits, 40 Top Ten Hits, 66 Chart Hits, 5 Gold Albums, ACM Song of The Year, ACM most Promising Male Vocalist of the Year, American Video of the year, ACM and CMA Duet of the Year.
Get your tickets by clicking on the link below
