Marty Haggard : A Tribute to My Dad at the KY Opry October 12th

Willie Radio welcomes Marty Haggard to the Kentucky Opry, October 12 Get your tickets by clicking here or call (270) 527-3869
Marty was born and raised in Bakersfield, California. Of course, everyone knows his Dad, Merle Haggard, who Marty considers “the best country singer/songwriter ever”. Marty was privileged to be a part of his Dad’s career and having the opportunity to meet many of the country greats as well as other celebrities and dignitaries.
Marty’s love for his Dad’s music inspired him to begin a project titled A Tribute to Merle Haggard “My Dad”. In 2010, he cut the first album in his tribute consisting of 15 Hag classics. Marty has spent the last 8 years performing A Tribute to Merle Haggard “My Dad” all over the United States and Overseas!
Keep Up With Willie