KENTUCKY OPRY TALENT SEARCH! ENTER NOW!

 

talentsearch

Click here to enter

Talent Search starts -January 28th

Talent Divisions
Beginner (12 & under)    Junior 13-17     Young Adult 18-39     Senior Adult 40 and up     Instrumental

$2,900 in prize money and a new guitar from Allen Music to be given away!
Winners get a live interview on WILLE Radio with “Bear on the Air”  

Weekly Prizes For 1st Place Division Winners

  • $25 in Cash  2017 Talent Search T-shirt

OVERALL WINNER WINS

  • $500.00 in CASH
  • Guest spot on major Country Music Concert at The Carson Center
  • A Trophy
  • Perform at the Kentucky Opry
  • Your name on “Overall Winners” plaque at the Kentucky Opry.
  • A new Guitar from Allen Music in Paducah!
  • “People’s Choice” Award and Trophy for the person with the most audience votes
  • Every Saturday Night, 7:30 P.M.
  • Rehearsals with the BAND Thursday nights – 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm on a first come first serve

Win Cash Prizes and a new guitar from Allen Music