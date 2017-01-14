KENTUCKY OPRY TALENT SEARCH! ENTER NOW!

Talent Search starts -January 28th
Talent Divisions
Beginner (12 & under) Junior 13-17 Young Adult 18-39 Senior Adult 40 and up Instrumental
$2,900 in prize money and a new guitar from Allen Music to be given away!
Winners get a live interview on WILLE Radio with “Bear on the Air”
Weekly Prizes For 1st Place Division Winners
- $25 in Cash 2017 Talent Search T-shirt
OVERALL WINNER WINS
- $500.00 in CASH
- Guest spot on major Country Music Concert at The Carson Center
- A Trophy
- Perform at the Kentucky Opry
- Your name on “Overall Winners” plaque at the Kentucky Opry.
- A new Guitar from Allen Music in Paducah!
- “People’s Choice” Award and Trophy for the person with the most audience votes
- Every Saturday Night, 7:30 P.M.
- Rehearsals with the BAND Thursday nights – 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm on a first come first serve
Win Cash Prizes and a new guitar from Allen Music
Keep Up With Willie