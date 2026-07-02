Rare Job Opening for Senior Account Executive

f you have real sales experience and a proven track record for increases, this could be the opportunity for you! Bristol Broadcasting Paducah has an opening for a SENIOR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE.
Are you a people person? Do you love winning and making things happen? When given a goal, do you become unstoppable? A job in media can be exciting! Here’s an opportunity to join our advertising sales team. You will be calling on business owners and managers to develop customers for Electric 96.9, 94.7 The Mix, 93.3 WKYQ, and Willie 102.1.
We offer guaranteed salary, plus commission, bonuses and benefits. It’s a great job! We will help you succeed and help your clients grow their business. Make money, work in a fun environment! Apply today!
Send your resume to: greatjob@wkyq.com
Bristol Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer that hires without regard to race, age, gender or national origin. Bristol Broadcasting Company is a stable, debt free company that has been under the same family ownership since the 1950’s. It has a history of being loyal to employees, many of whom have been on board for long tenures – some more than 30 years! The company offers health insurance, 401K and paid vacations. BBC operates in three markets : Tri-Cities (Johnson City – Kingsport – Bristol) TN (4 FM/1 AM); Charleston, WV (3 FM/2 AM); and Paducah, KY (8 FM/4 AM)
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