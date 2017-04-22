David Church Hank Williams Tribute June 10th at the Kentucky Opry

The “Star” of RFD-TV’s “MIDWEST COUNTRY” for over 10 years, David Church, along with his wife, Terri Lisa, have been lighting up the TV sets throughout the US. From their dazzling rhinestone suits this dynamic couple has thrilled audiences around the world. David Church is recognized for his authentic rendition of “Hank Williams”. And he is recognized by music historians, celebrities, and family members as the “#1 tribute to Hank”. David brings his show to the Kentucky Opry June 10th!
For tickets call the Kentucky Opry (270) 527-3869 or go to kentuckyopry.com
Keep Up With Willie