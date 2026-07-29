Coming to the Kentucky Opry August 15th

Willie 102 wants you to be at the Kentucky Opry in Draffenville for Karen Knotts in “Tied Up In Knotts” on Saturday, August 15th at 7 p.m.! Karen stars in this loving tribute to her dad, the legendary Don Knotts. She’ll share hilarious stories and video clips of Don’s career, from the early days of television to his five-time Emmy winning role as Deputy Barney Fife on “The Andy Griffith Show”, to his work on “Three’s Company” and numerous family films. Karen will share many behind-the-scene stories, including what it was like growing up on the “Andy Griffith” set. Karen will even tell stories as Don’s favorite Aunt Emma and Aunt Bea! You can purchase tickets by clicking here. Don’t miss Karen Knotts in “Tied Up In Knotts”, Saturday, August 15th at 7 p.m. at the Kentucky Opry,
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