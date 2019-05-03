Comedian Jeff Allen at the Kentucky Opry Aug. 23rd

Stand-up comedy favorite Jeff Allen is coming to The Kentucky Opry with his all-new “The America I Grew Up In” Tour. This comes on the heels of several viral videos released in February and March by Dry Bar Comedy. To date, the six videos have amassed over 40 Million views to date on Facebook and YouTube. Among the performances posted, three in particular have gone viral with millions of views and hundreds of thousands of shares. “The America I Grew Up In” (posted February 20) has over 16 million Facebook views, “Teenagers are God’s Revenge” (posted March 4) has over 10 million Facebook views, and “Wife’s Code” (posted February 23) is approaching 4 million Facebook views and climbing. Catch Jeff at the Kentucky Opry August 23rd. Get you tickets by calling (270) 527-3869 or click here
