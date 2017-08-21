Catch the Eclipse with Willie when it’s “Pitch Dark in the Ballpark”

Willie 102 invites you to experience the total solar eclipse at Brooks Stadium in Paducah! It’s “Pitch Dark in the Ball Park” on Monday, August 21st from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music from Haleigh Martin, ballpark food on sale and meteorologist Lew Jetton narrating what’s happening as totality approaches! Sit in the bleachers, or put a blanket or lawn chair in the outfield! Tickets are just $15 and includes glasses to view the eclipse. Click here to order your tickets for “Pitch Dark in the Ball Park” at Paducah’s historic Brooks Stadium, with Willie!
