Carson Beyer visits Willie 102

Carson Beyer is paying us a visit in studio on Willie Radio Friday Morning, August the 25, with our Bear on the Air and Mandi Turner, our County Music Authority.
His vast range and unique vibrato cuts through songs that beat with the heart of both traditional and modern country music. At the age of four, Beyer knew country music was going be a central part of his life. His father took him to a Garth Brooks concert where the Kentucky boy felt the words of the songs move him. At the age of nine, Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River” was released and brought an entirely new flood of influence to his musical path. Beyer began singing along as a teenager and put his soulful vocal style into the songs and combined it with the edgy attitude of outlaws like Eric Church and Brantley Gilbert.
Growing up in Paducah, Kentucky football was a huge part of his life. Beyer was determined to play at a division one school though he had not been offered a scholarship to attend one. With the odds stacked against him, he walked on at Murray State and earned a spot as slot receiver along with a scholarship. One day after practice, his coach heard him singing in the locker room and told Beyer that he had a rare talent. His coach decided to put Beyer in contact with several friends in the music business from Dallas, Texas. He personally drove Beyer down to Texas to start recording music on the off-season. Though the project was short lived, it was his first taste of the recording process and sparked an even deeper interest in the music business. After college, the CMA awards featured a performance by Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake that inspired the direction Beyer would take musically. Beyer immediately began to pursue his dreams in Nashville. After a year of working with songwriter Serg Sanchez, his music caught the attention of music industry veteran Dirk Hemsath of Working Group management. Look for his finished EP Dig A Little Deeper to drop early next year.
