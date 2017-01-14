Willie 102 hopes you’re ready for the excitement of Bull Blowout. It’s returning to the Murray Expo Center on Friday, February 10th & Saturday, February 11th. Gates open at 6 p.m. with mutton busting and a calf scramble for the kids up to age 8 starting at 7:30. Then, the action gets under at 8 p.m. with bull riding and barrel racing. And by the way, February 11th is Willie Radio Night! Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for Murray State students with ID, and $5 for kids 12 and under. Get your advance tickets at the Murray Expo Center. It’s Bull Blowout with Willie 102.
