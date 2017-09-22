Barbecue on the River September 28-30th

Willie 102 lets your know that it’s almost time for the 23rd Annual Barbecue On The River! This year, it’s Thursday, September 28th through Saturday, September 30th on the Paducah riverfront, with 45 tons of barbecued pork & chicken, live music, the beer & wine gardens, Farmers Market, and so much more! Your purchases from the BBQ teams will help local charities. Plus, make sure you stop by and see Bear for Funnel Cakes, Grilled Shrimp on a Stick, Elephant Ears and Grilled Asparagus. Dr. Jeff and Traci Lawrence will be serving up deep-fried Twinkies and Oreos! Get more details by clicking here, and we’ll see you at Barbecue On The River, with Willie!
