An Evening with BJ Thomas and the Paducah Symphony Orchestra coming March 25th to the Carson Center
A true American institution whose iconic pop, country and gospel hits defined their respective generations and now transcend them, B.J. Thomas has a unique way to celebrate an incredible half a century in music . The singer, a five time Grammy and two time Dove Award winner who has sold more than 70 million records and is ranked in Billboard’s Top 50 most played artists over the past 50 years, is coming to the Carson Center in Paducah on March 25th. Backing him will be some of our area’s finest from The Paducah Symphony Orchestra. don’t miss this night of beautiful music and entertainment
Many of Thomas’ signature hits (from “Raindrops” to “Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song” and “Lonesome”) find him seeking some level of positivity to overcome the proverbial universal battle with loneliness. He extended this theme into his successful late 70s-early 80s foray into gospel music, which earned him the first four platinum albums in the genre’s history: Home Where I Belong, Happy Man, You Gave Me Love and Amazing Grace. Four of the singer’s Grammy Awards were earned from his work in gospel, in the category of “Best Gospel Other: Incl. Sacred, Religious or Inspirational Recording, Musical or Non-Musical.”
get your tickets by calling the Carson Center at (270) 450-4444 or click the link below
https://www.thecarsoncenter.org/events/an-evening-with-bj-thomas-and-the-paducah-symphony-orchestra
