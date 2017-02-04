ADVERTISING SALES POSITION

Are you strong willed, determined and persuasive? Are you
extraordinarily friendly and outgoing? If you’re all these, becoming a
sales rep for the advertising department of Bristol Broadcasting could
propel you into a real career. You could work for a great company and
make a great living. This is a full-time position with a full-time
salary and it offers lucrative commissions and benefits. Bristol
Broadcasting is the area’s premier radio company. It owns and operates
WKYQ, Electric 96-9, WiLLiE 102.1, 94.7 The Mix, News/Talk 94.3, 99.5
The Fan, and more. Here’s how to apply: email your resume to
greatjob@willieradio.com
. Bristol Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity
Employer that hires without regards to gender, age, race, or national
origin.
