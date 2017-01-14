Your Classic Country Willie 102 brings you Abundant Living on Sundays. It is a program that will help you get through the difficulties in life and is hosted by “Dr. Jeff” and his wife, Traci Lawrence. Abundant Living offers Biblical based tips and encouragement to help you develop wholeness in life. The program also features Christian music by your favorite country artists. We invite you to share in Abundant Living, Sundays 7am to 9am on Willie 102
If you have comments, questions or request email us abundantliving@willieradio.com
