2016 POLAR PLUNGE

Willie 102 invites you to once again be “freezin’ for a reason” at the 2017 West Kentucky Polar Plunge on Saturday, February 18th at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park! Once again, you can jump into the icy waters of Kentucky Lake to raise money for Special Olympics Kentucky! Plus, this year, you have a choice: jump from the dock into the lake or run into the water from the lakefront shore! The Polar 5K Run will kick off the festivities once again. And how about this: take the Polar Plunge Triple Crown: run the 5K, jump from the dock AND run into the lake! Do it solo, as a team with family and friends, and do it in costume; you could take 1st place in the Costume Contest! Click here to register, and get ready to take the 2017 West Kentucky Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kentucky, withWillie 102
Keep Up With Willie